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The IIHF’s official website was still offline late on Nov 17.

PARIS – The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Nov 17 it had been targeted in a cyberattack, days after it confirmed Russia would not take part in the Under-20 World Championships.

The IIHF’s official website was still offline late on Nov 17, hours after an image of Russian players celebrating had appeared alongside a caption which read: “Scared to face Russia? You banned the only team you can’t beat.”

The image was removed from the site, which was later declared “temporarily unavailable” due to “maintenance”.

“The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has been the target of a cyberattack,” the federation said in a statement on X.

“We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems.

“Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure.

“The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organisation and safeguarding our sport.”

The incident comes amid a furore over the exclusion of Russia’s Under-20 team from the December tournament in Alberta, Canada.

The IIHF said on Nov 15 that Russia would play no part in the event after Canadian authorities confirmed the team would be refused entry to the country.

“The IIHF confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U-20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship,” the IIHF said.

Russia’s exclusion was confirmed despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Oct 30 that IIHF must end its ban on Russia.

After that CAS ruling, three countries – Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic – said they would refuse to compete against Russia.

The IIHF voiced its opposition to the CAS decision, with Russia banned from competition since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. AFP