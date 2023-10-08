Intensive Care spares England blushes against Samoa

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - England v Samoa - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve-D&#039;ascq, France - October 7, 2023 England&#039;s Danny Care scores their second try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
LILLE, France - Scrumhalf Danny Care scored the winning try seven minutes from time to spare England’s blushes and complete a 18-17 victory over superb Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Saturday.

Two tries from winger Nigel Ah-Wong had Samoa leading deep into the match, but their dreams of a first win over England were ended by poor discipline as they lost centre Tumua Manu to a yellow card and conceded repeated penalties that gave England the territory they needed.

England lost 30-22 to Fiji in a warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup and may meet them again in the quarter-finals, where they will need an improved performance after a sloppy showing against Samoa where they made numerous handling errors and battled with the high tempo game of the Pacific Islanders.

England had secured top spot in Pool D but advance with a clean sweep of four wins after lock Ollie Chessum scored their opening try on a day when captain Owen Farrell broke Jonny Wilkinson’s points record of 1,178 as he kicked three penalties. REUTERS

