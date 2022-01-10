Insyirah bounces back to win but easy for Nirwanda

Nur Insyirah Khan and Vega Vio Nirwanda became first-time winners of the Singapore Sports Hub National Open Championships badminton tournament yesterday.

The former, seeded second in the women's singles, beat Lim Ming Hui 16-21, 21-11, 21-14 in the final.

For the men's title, Indonesian second seed Nirwanda triumphed 21-3, 21-14 against top seed Joel Koh at the OCBC Arena.

Insyirah, 20, was pleased with her performance over the past week.

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic business studies student, whose last competition was last February's national championships, said: "Winning this is like a stepping stone for me to regain my momentum after not competing for a long time.

"This is also motivation for me to perform better in my next competitions."

She had to overcome a shaky start but regained her focus and was more aggressive in the second game, forcing a decider in which Lim committed too many unforced errors.

Lim, 22, had recorded victories over top seed Grace Chua and third seed Megan Lee en route to the final but could not build on that momentum.

The full-time doubles player, who had not been playing singles for two years, said: "I'm a bit disappointed I didn't get the gold but I'm grateful for this because I didn't expect to reach the finals or beat the seeded players.

"I've done my best for this, especially while juggling two events at the same time, so whatever the outcome is, I don't have any regrets."

She and Insyirah left last night for the Jan 13-16 Estonian International.

Meanwhile, it was third time lucky for Nirwanda, who lost to Jason Teh in the final of the last two editions of the tournament.

Nirwanda, a sparring partner with the national team, was happy to finally claim the title.

"My preparation for this was like normal," said the 24-year-old, who has been living in Singapore since 2019.

"I just trained every day, kept a positive mindset and enjoyed the process."

Full-time player Koh, 21, said: "Today, my focus and physical (fitness) dropped a lot and my opponent was more ready.

"I expected a closer first game, I thought I could take it.

"But from the start, I didn't play very well, which I didn't manage to overcome so that's something I need to work on."

Albert Saputra and Jason Wong won the men's doubles with a 21-7, 21-13 victory over Alistaire Chua and Sng Ming Wei.

Crystal Wong and Jin Yujia clinched their second women's doubles national title together after beating Lim Ming Hui and Bernice Lim 21-8, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles, Wesley Koh and Crystal Wong came from behind against Jason Wong and Bernice Lim to win 21-23, 21-17, 21-14.

Laura Chia