Inner Flame looks good for third win in a row

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Breeze Of Spring has race experience on his side and this could see him get over the line first. He's going to prove hard to beat. 8 Wayfoong Star went under as a dominant 1.8 favourite on debut early last month. Before that, he had trialled well. He can be given another chance. 12 Supreme Witness is another with race experience. He'll roll forward and make his own luck. 6 M M Johnny has trialled soundly and might be able to make his presence felt on debut.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 Team Power steps out on debut for leading trainer Ricky Yiu, following an eye-catching trial. He's worth taking a chance in this field. 3 Juneau Park closed well enough to finish second on debut. With improvement, he is capable of breaking through very soon. 1 Power King has twice gone under by a short head over this course and distance in just four starts. He gets the services of Zac Purton. 6 Jade Phoenix's chances lie in the key jockey booking of Joao Moreira, who hops off Juneau Park to ride this debutant.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

10 Red Brick Fighter turned his form around last start to grab third. The inside gate should afford him every opportunity for the top spot. 13 Triumphant Lord will need a race run to suit but, with plenty of pace on paper, he's going to get every chance. 4 Flying Monkey is the veteran of the field with 37 starts, including two wins and an astonishing eight seconds, including his latest outing. 8 Seize The Spirit is looking to end a run of two runner-up efforts. He warrants respect with the booking of Moreira.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

14 Casimiro may be winless across 18 starts, but he's shown he has ability. Karis Teetan is getting the best out of him, as his last two runs have shown. 9 Here Comes Ted has drawn horribly but he's always shown a spark of ability. He steps out to 1,400m which he appears to want. The blinkers can also sharpen him up. 2 Circuit Hassler narrowly missed last start. He's a 42-start veteran who is a course-and-distance winner. He has Moreira aboard. 13 Best For You has had four runs back this term. He's next best with only 116lb (52.7kg) allotted.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

4 Monica is looking to end a run of three seconds. Moreira hops on this time. If he rattles home like he did from last at his latest starts, he's going to prove tough to catch. 5 Super Elegance is another who is looking to end a run of three runner-up efforts. He still has plenty of upside, with only 11 runs under his belt in Hong Kong after transferring from New Zealand where he won once. 3 Lakeshore Eagle has all the ability in the world, it's just a matter of when he turns it on. If he can settle closer to midfield, he's an excellent chance of bouncing. The only concern is whether he handles the step-up to 1,600m, which it appears he will. 8 Money Back turned his form around to finish second at 69-1 last time out. He'll be thereabouts with Silvestre de Sousa up.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

12 Megatron should be able to find the rail with ease from the inside draw and the booking of Matthew Chadwick for this assignment warrants respect. He gets in light - with only 117lb. From the gate, he could prove difficult to reel in. 3 Lasting Friendship is a course-and-distance winner. He's another who is likely to roll forward from the inside gate to sit alongside Megatron as the pair did last time out. He'll be much improved with two runs under his belt and this race is suitable enough. 10 Kelmimi Wins wasn't too far away against Griffin company last time out. He closed reasonably well in a recent dirt trial. If he finds that form, he might be worth a chance. 13 Foodie Princess commands respect with Joao Moreira in the plate.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 Holy Heart was a two-time winner on the Polytrack at Kempton in England and he's clearly shown that he's taken a liking to the Sha Tin dirt with three placings on the surface. He gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up and this race is well within his reach. 8 Righteous Doctrine narrowly missed two starts before snatching second in his latest as a 3.6 second favourite. He's drawn to get the gun run for Moreira and a breakthrough win doesn't appear too far away for trainer Michael Chang. 11 Travel First is another from the Chang yard. He's racing well and, with experience on his side, he knows what this is all about. 5 Mongolian Legend is a two-time course-and-distance winner, including a win already this season. If he gets a race run to suit, he'll be rattling home with a shout.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

10 Utopia Life was first past the post over this course and distance last season, but was demoted due to interference. He's since returned in excellent order, tallying three consecutive runner-up efforts on the dirt. His latest run was arguably the best of them all. He will be looking to atone for that demotion. 5 Harmony And Rich has hit the ground since his arrival to Hong Kong, snatching two consecutive third-place efforts at his only two outings. Purton retains the ride and he commands respect. 12 Ka Ying Master is a two-time course-and-distance winner who returned to his best last start with a neck defeat down the straight. 11 Goko is as consistent as they come. He's third-up into this race, which suits.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 Inner Flame has hit the ground since commencing his career by winning his first two starts in an impressive manner. He careered away nicely last start over this course and distance. Although he steps up to Class 3, he doesn't meet an overly strong field and he appears to have a number of ratings points still in hand. 1 Invincible Missile is a proven Class 3 winner. He retains the services of Purton. Although he's drawn wide, he should be able to cross in without finding too much trouble in the first 200m. 9 Island Shine impressed on debut before setting himself an impossible task last time out from the tailend. Still, he did manage to run home quite well. With a positive ride, he can make his presence felt. 12 Glenealy Generals has been thereabouts all campaign. He can figure with only 118lb to carry.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

7 Enjoying arrived as a dual Group 2 winner Australia ( Autumn Classic over 1,800m at Caulfield and Alistair Clarke Stakes over 2,040m at Moonee Valley). Since his arrival in Hong Kong, he has raced three times. His latest was his best, flashing home to grab an eye-catching third over 1,800m. He looks suited by the true tempo in this race. 8 Columbus County narrowly missed at his latest outing in Class 2 over the mile. He couldn't have been more impressive that day. With 200m more tomorrow, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go one better as he heads towards the BMW Hong Kong Derby. 6 Super Oasis rattled home for fourth on his third Hong Kong attempt. He's another who arrives with a strong resume. He won the Group 2 Avondale Guineas over 2,100m at Ellerslie and was third in the Australian Derby over 2,400m. 12 Savvy Nine flashed home second at the Valley last start. He does have some class about him as a two-time Group 3 placegetter in France.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club