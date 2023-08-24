Injury rules Watson out of World Cup as England woes mount

LONDON - England wing Anthony Watson is to miss the World Cup because of a calf injury, officials announced on Thursday.

Watson picked up the injury in last week's warm-up defeat to Ireland and has now been withdrawn from the 33-player squad.

His absence adds to mounting woes for England who have captain Owen Farrell and key loose forward Billy Vunipola suspended for the start of next month’s tournament in France.

The 29-year-old Watson is the second England player to be forced out of the tournament through injury, after scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out with an ankle problem. REUTERS