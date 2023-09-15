Injury roundup: Packers RB Aaron Jones sits out practice

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to their respective hamstring injuries.

Jones sustained his injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch and run in Green Bay's 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He finished with nine carries for 41 yards and a score and two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, 28, has rushed for 5,325 yards with 44 touchdowns in 87 career games with the Packers. He also has 244 catches for 1,929 yards and 18 scores.

Fellow running back A.J. Dillon likely would see a boost in playing time if Jones is unable to play in Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Watson, 24, was an early second-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 draft and entered his sophomore season as the team's No. 1 wideout. He did not play in the season opener due to his injury.

Watson recorded 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) as a rookie in 2022.

--New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Darren Waller did not practice Thursday due to hamstring injuries.

Thomas said Wednesday he considered himself day-to-day. Waller, added to the injury report last week prior to the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, was expected to rest once a week as a "veteran day." He also missed Wednesday's practice.

If Thomas misses Sunday's game at Arizona, Matt Peart and Joshua Ezeudu are the candidates to start in his place.

"We'll practice some guys out here, and we'll be ready to go once Sunday rolls around," Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

--The Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve with a hand injury he sustained in the season-opening loss to the Packers.

Gordon, 23, will miss a minimum of four games and be eligible to return against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15.

He recorded 71 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games (all starts) during his rookie season in 2022. The second-round pick had one tackle and one pass breakup prior to being injured versus the Packers on Sunday.

--Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks was limited with a knee injury and reportedly has a sprained MCL. Cooks worked with trainers during Thursday's practice and is not a lock to play Week 2.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in practice with a groin injury.

Cooks hasn't practiced since he was injured in the Week 1 win over the Giants. He caught two passes for 22 yards.

Cooks and left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) "have both improved," and head coach Mike McCarthy said they're progressing toward playing.

--Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead shed the non-contact jersey at practice, a sign he could be ready to go Sunday night when Miami plays the New England Patriots.

Armstead dealt with multiple injuries in the preseason and was inactive Week 1.

"We're working to try to get ready, get healthy," Armstead said.

--Field Level Media REUTERS