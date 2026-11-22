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Six Nations champions France booked their place in the final with a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina, a run France coach Fabien Galthie hailed as a “tour de force”.

PARIS — France coach Fabien Galthie hailed his side’s run to the inaugural Nations Championship final as a “tour de force” after Les Bleus overcame a lengthy injury list to set up a showdown with South Africa.

The Six Nations champions booked their place in the final with a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de France on Nov 21.

France were without several key players during the Northern Series of the competition, including fullback Thomas Ramos and second-row pair Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou.

The French side also endured an injury crisis at flyhalf, with Matthieu Jalibert only returning on Nov 21 after a two-month absence and Romain Ntamack dislocating his shoulder against Fiji earlier in November.

“We are very, very happy to be in the final,” Galthie said.

The France coach highlighted the 12 points his side collected from their opening three Nations Championship tests in July.

“We won five matches and lost one in New Zealand by two points, with the attacking and defensive bonus point,” Galthie said.

“We earned four attacking bonus points from those five wins, an incredibly difficult challenge. Reaching the final, the players achieved a feat that should not be taken for granted.

“It was a tour de force.”

France will face South Africa for the second time in just over two weeks in the final on Nov 29 at Twickenham after Galthie’s side stunned the four-time world champions 21-19 earlier in November.

Two first-half tries from Rob Baloucoune helped a rejuvenated Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 on Nov 21 but a losing bonus point was enough to book the world champions a place in the final.

The build-up was dominated by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ ban for questioning the integrity of match officials following last week’s loss to France and while some visiting fans sported masks of their suspended coach, his players’ performance offered little support.

“We never promise we’re going to win every game, but we know as a group that we can definitely be better,” said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.

“I don’t question the boys’ effort, I don’t question their mindset and wanting to win all the time but it’s just finding plans to be better and executing better... There’s a lot that we know that we need to fix, but we do know how to fix it.”

Of the final, French captain Antoine Dupont said: “It’s always a big physical battle, because they always want to dominate their opponent physically.

“They have a defence that applies a lot of pressure.” REUTERS