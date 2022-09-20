Injured stewart, Beasley on the mend

Ronnie Stewart and Danny Beasley are injured, with both Australian jockeys aiming to return to the saddle as soon as possible.

Of the two, Stewart is more seriously hurt.

He has a wrist injury and is unlikely to ride for at least another two to three weeks, while the prognosis for Beasley's mouth injury is much better.

Stewart ended up with a bruised left hand in a starting-stall incident on Aug 28, when his mount, debutant Richaven, got cast.

While no fracture was detected, he was recommended rest for at least six weeks, which explains his absence from the last three Kranji meetings.

"When that new horse of Stephen Gray's played up in the gates, it knocked my left hand quite badly. But I didn't think too much of it then," he said.

"I continued to ride in another three races. But while riding the last one, Shihab for Michael Clements, the wrist had become sore and bruised.

"The horse was laying in, so when I pulled the stick to the left hand, I could only hit three times and had to stop. It was too sore back behind the thumb.

"My hand was shaking when I came back. That was when I had to be stood down (from his remaining six rides)."

With the throbbing pain in his wrist not receding the next day, Stewart's worst fears that he could be facing an enforced holiday were soon confirmed.

"The hospital did an X-ray and an MRI scan. There was no fracture, but I had compound bruising, and the specialist was worried about any more muscle tear diagonally across the thumb," he said.