Injured Purton back at Sha Tin

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Zac Purton, one of four jockeys who fell in Sunday's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint, made a welcome appearance at yesterday's morning's barrier trials at Sha Tin.

"I feel pretty good actually. If the doctors didn't tell me all of the little injuries I have, I'd be ready to jump back on a horse now," he said. "But I just need a couple of weeks off. Maybe, the wrist is probably the most sore at this stage but the four fractured ribs are okay.

"I'm surprised I have the fractures because they feel fine. The nose is not a problem."

He added that he will be sidelined for four weeks at the most or two weeks at best. HKJC.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 15, 2021, with the headline 'Injured Purton back at Sha Tin'.
