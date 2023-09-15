Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan's early World Cup matches

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Naseem Shah in action REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

COLOMBO - Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday's comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

He missed Thursday's defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf, who also sat out the Sri Lanka match having sustained a side strain against India, is likely to recover ahead of the World Cup, which begins on Oct. 5.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Rauf's condition was "not bad".

"He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup."

He added that he did not know how long Naseem's recovery would take but was confident he would be able to take part in the World Cup at some stage.

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top