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Injured India seamer Krishna out of ODI series in NZ

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Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 India's Prasidh Krishna in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 India's Prasidh Krishna in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Oct 30 - Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a hamstring injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.

• Right-arm bowler Krishna will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches. The 30-year-old will join the India A squad, subject to him clearing fitness assessment, to remain in contention to play the subsequent two-test series in New Zealand.

• Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will also link up with the India A squad ahead of the test matches.

• Reddy will also be part of the India squad for the first ODI against New Zealand on November 1.

• India have won the five-match Twenty20 International series with a hat-trick of wins. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.