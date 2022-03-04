Inherit The Rain proven over the track and trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CAN COL and (7) LADYHAWKE are expected to show improvement from their debut. Newcomers (2) FORBIDDEN BEAST and (3) KHAYA'S HOPE could be ready to win.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) LAURETTA MIA, with three seconds from 12 starts, is capable of breaking through. (2) SKATING ON ICE lacks a strong finish but has a good draw and could get the run of the race. (3) ESHRAAQ is probably better over this longer distance. (4) LIBRAN LANA is unreliable but is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) JEAN'S MAN has won a couple of races on the Polytrack. Although he is back on the turf in a stronger race, he can still win. (2) STAR OF THE SOUTH scored a good win last time. He could easily follow up. (3) STORM COMMANDER is in good form. From a nice draw, he should be involved. (4) TORIO LAKE is not an easy ride but always runs well.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ANGRY WARRIOR has been a disappointment but could be a surprise package. (8) MASTERFUL could prefer this distance to his last run. (9) CHAUELS CAMELOT seemed to find the distance a bit far last time. The shorter trip should suit. (4) PARIS OPERA and (7) FIRSTAMONGEQUALS are place chances.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) INHERIT THE RAIN has been progressing nicely. He looks the one to beat after proving himself over this track and trip. (4) CELTILLUS bounced back from a below-par effort to win well last time. He should be a danger. (5) NO LAYING UP and (6) AL QAASIM are doing well and could contest the finish.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) GLACIER GOLD has to give weight away to all her rivals but deserves a win. (3) RED BERRY and (6) MESMERIZING MOON are course-and-distance suited. (8) CATCH THE CAT and (9) NIRVANA GIRL are also capable of winning again.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) QUEEN OF SHADOWS bounced back from a disappointing run in her penultimate start to run a cracker last time. She can go one better. (2) ZAMBAQ changed trainers after a few poor runs and has a winning chance. (4) SWEET THE SOUND looked good when scoring last time. A threat to the favourites. (5) WINTER SCOUT and (7) EUROPEANA could earn some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) VARIETY BREEZE may have just needed her last run. The filly can win. She has two wins and a second in her three previous starts. (2) LINE OF POWER is clearly better than his last run suggested. A fast pace will suit him. (3) RAZOR RED is consistent, with a win, three thirds and two fourths from six starts. He is a good each-way chance. (6) MAGIC BLAZE and (7) BRASS BELL are in good form.