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Inglis ton helps Australia build lead in third test v South Africa

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CAPE TOWN, Oct 29 - Australia’s Josh Inglis matched his career-best score of 102 on Thursday as the tourists moved into an 82-run lead at lunch with two wickets remaining in their first innings on the third day of the decisive third test against South Africa at Newlands.

• Australia went to the interval at 411 for eight in reply to South Africa’s first innings score of 329

• Cooper Connolly is unbeaten on 20 and Nathan Lyon has 1 as Australia look to build their advantage in the afternoon session

• Inglis and Alex Carey (80) resumed on the third morning, with the former reaching his second test ton off 132 balls

• Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton caught him off the bowling of spinner Simon Harmer (4-104), equalling his previous highest score of 102.

• Carey edged to Aiden Markram at slip off Harmer, before Kagiso Rabada trapped Pat Cummins leg before wicket for a duck and Mitchell Starc (11) became seamer Gerald Coetzee's first test victim in two years

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.