Ingebrigtsen, Thiam relish in winning 'doubles'

MUNICH • Tokyo Games 1,500m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a distance double-double in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Thursday, as Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style.
In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.
But there was no such luck for two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihambo in the women's long jump. She was beaten by just 3cm by Serbia's Ivana Vuleta (7.06m).
After heavy rain had seen the evening session delayed by 20 minutes, Norway's Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of finishing second to Britain's Jake Wightman in the 1,500m in last month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The 21-year-old, who dominated the 5,000m here on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m.
He clocked a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.
It marked a remarkable feat for Ingebrigtsen, who won the 1,500m-5,000m European double as a precocious 17-year-old in 2018.
Britain's Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain's Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.
"I wanted to have a fast race and I wanted to win," Ingebrigtsen said. "I am very glad I managed this double and the championships record is a nice bonus."
Thiam went into the final 800m in total control of the multi-discipline event and duly completed the two laps to seal a comprehensive victory.
It meant the 28-year-old has now won twice on the Olympic, world and European stages.
"It's amazing," beamed Thiam. "I'm living in the clouds. I am really, really happy because I was quite exhausted after the first day.
"I had pain all over my body but still managed to give my best.
"I am really happy that I have won Olympic, world and European titles in less than a year.
"Now I am double Olympic, double world and double European champion. This is quite amazing."
Meanwhile, Dina Asher-Smith has called for more funding for studies on how a woman's period can affect athletic performance after the British sprinter pulled up with cramp as she failed to retain her 100m title earlier this week.
"Yeah, girl stuff, issues," the 26-year-old said.
"It's something more people need to research from a sports science perspective, because it's absolutely huge.
"Women don't talk about it either. We see girls that have been consistent have a random dip. Behind the scenes they are really struggling, while everyone is thinking, 'What's that?' There just needs to be more funding in that area."
