Ingebrigtsen, Thiam relish in winning 'doubles'

MUNICH • Tokyo Games 1,500m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a distance double-double in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Thursday, as Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style.

In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.

But there was no such luck for two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihambo in the women's long jump. She was beaten by just 3cm by Serbia's Ivana Vuleta (7.06m).

After heavy rain had seen the evening session delayed by 20 minutes, Norway's Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of finishing second to Britain's Jake Wightman in the 1,500m in last month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 21-year-old, who dominated the 5,000m here on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m.

He clocked a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

It marked a remarkable feat for Ingebrigtsen, who won the 1,500m-5,000m European double as a precocious 17-year-old in 2018.

Britain's Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain's Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.

"I wanted to have a fast race and I wanted to win," Ingebrigtsen said. "I am very glad I managed this double and the championships record is a nice bonus."

Thiam went into the final 800m in total control of the multi-discipline event and duly completed the two laps to seal a comprehensive victory.

It meant the 28-year-old has now won twice on the Olympic, world and European stages.