Infantry on the march

Trainer Lee Freedman isn't one for gushing. A legend in the racing world, he has seen it all and done it all.

Indeed, it will be hard to find a trophy cabinet large enough to hold the cups and ribbons he has won.

So, if he says he thinks a horse looks "very good", you can pawn the gold fillings in your teeth for a punt on it.

And that's exactly how he described Infantry right after the six-year-old won a trial at Kranji on Thursday morning.

"I'm really happy with the way he finished off that last bit," he said, referring to the closing stages of that 1,000m hit-out. "I have to say, he looked very good."

Like a military general putting together a tactical plan for his elite troops, Freedman said he felt Infantry was ready to to tackle next week's Moonbeam Vase - a $200,000 Group 3 contest run over the 1,600m.

It will be Infantry's first run for the Freedman yard.

It was only recently that the reigning Singapore Horse Of The Year moved over to Freedman. That, after spending two great seasons with trainer Alwin Tan where he conquered all, winning four Group races.

Of course, the icing on the cake while under Tan had to be that fantastic win in the Emirates Singapore Derby of 2017. That same year, Infantry also captured the Group 1 Panasonic Kranji Mile - a race over the 1,600m on grass.

Back to that barrier trial on Thursday, Infantry was simply in a race of his own.

Held together - wide out - by Vlad Duric, he was allowed to stalk the pace until the field had fanned out for the run home.

Like the good horse he is, Infantry didn't need a second invitation when asked for an effort 250m from home. He simply lengthened strides to overhaul the leader. Then, he went to the line to beat Eye Guy and and Zac Ace.

At his last start, in the Invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile on May 26, the son of Tavistock ran slightly below expectations - finishing fifth in the race won by Southern Legend.

He did, however, loom as a threat 300m from home before his condition fizzled out.

However, a satisfied Freedman said the timeframe he was given to suss Infantry out and bring him to his peak worked in his favour.

"He's had two trials and he will be going into the Moonbeam in a very nice condition," said Freedman.

"It's actually worked out well to have the horse for quite a long time. It gave me the time to learn about him.

"Sometimes, when you take over a horse, they are in full work and you have to keep them going and there isn't enough time to get to know the horse. Infantry's been with me for around two months now and it has been just perfect."

Duric, who partnered Infantry at his last two starts, including a close second to Circuit Land (now his stablemate) in the Group 2 Chairman's Prize over 1,600m on April 27, will again be on board Infantry in the Moonbeam Vase.

The Thai-owned galloper won that race last year when the distance was 1,800m. It was then held in April and served as a stepping stone to the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which Infantry eventually won by taking the last Leg, the Derby.