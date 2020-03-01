Infantino upbeat for euros, olympics

BELFAST • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said this month's international football matches could be threatened by the coronavirus but was hopeful that football's European Championship and the Olympics will go ahead as planned.

On Friday, six countries reported their first cases of the flu-like disease, officially named Covid-19, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised its global spread and impact risk alert to "very high".

The spread of the virus has already hit sporting events and football authorities in Italy - the most affected country in Europe with 889 confirmed cases and 21 deaths - yesterday postponed five Serie A matches this weekend to May 13.

The games, including league leaders Juventus' home clash with Inter Milan today, were initially to be played behind closed doors.

A number of international fixtures, including the Euro 2020 playoffs as well as friendlies, are scheduled for the final week of March.

Asked whether he would consider halting those games, Infantino said: "I wouldn't exclude anything at this moment. I hope we will never have to get into this direction.

"I think it will be difficult in any case to make a global ban because the situation (in each country) is really different. But the health of people is much more important than any football game. That's why we have to look at the situation.

"If games have to be postponed or played without spectators then we have to go through that."

Euro 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 12 and will see an unprecedented amount of international travel, with the tournament being held in 12 cities in 12 countries.

"I think the Euros will take place in June. But I think we have to monitor the situation and those in charge, the governments, they also take decisions on what is allowed and what isn't," added Infantino.

"We don't have to panic. But we have to look at it seriously. We can't underestimate and say it's nothing.

"But we don't have to overreact and panic."

Another international football tournament on the horizon is at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. Infantino said he had not recently discussed the matter with the International Olympic Committee.

"We all hope the Olympic Games will take place as planned and that we can travel safely to Japan in the summer," he said.

The Asian Football Confederation, meanwhile, will hold its second emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss contingency plans for holding World Cup and Olympic qualifiers as well as the Asian Champions League games.

In cycling, Denmark's Michael Morkov was finally cleared to compete at the track world championships yesterday after being confined to his hotel room for 34 hours.

He arrived in Berlin on Thursday from the UAE Tour, where the last two stages were scrapped after two Italian staff from one of the teams tested positive for the virus.

The entire peloton, including four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, were locked in their hotel for tests, but Tour organisers said yesterday that 167 tests had come back negative.

Morkov had been waiting on the results of those tests before being allowed to cease self-isolation.

In rugby, Ireland coach Andy Farrell has said his squad are continuing with preparations to play France on March 14 in Paris after their Six Nations fixture at home to Italy fell victim to the virus.

Saturday's Ireland-Italy match in Dublin had been postponed on public health grounds and Six Nations chiefs are set to meet in Paris tomorrow to decide if other fixtures will need to be put on hold.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE