Motor racing: IndyCar confirms October season finale set for St Petersburg

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - IndyCar, scheduled to open a 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic on June 6, confirmed on Wednesday (May 13) it will close the campaign at St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct 25.

St Petersburg had originally been scheduled to host the season-opener on March 15, but Covid-19 concerns forced IndyCar, like pro sports around the globe, to revamp their plans.

While the revised schedule had indicated IndyCar hoped to stage the finale in Florida, the date was not confirmed until Wednesday.

"The streets of St Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire IndyCar community holds dear," Penske Entertainment Corporation president Mark Miles said.

"We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor (Rick) Kriseman, (race operator) Green Savoree and (sponsor) Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It's going to be a fantastic weekend of IndyCar action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St Pete circled on their calendars."