Indoor Asiad moved to 2023

The upcoming Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (Aimag) in Thailand, slated for March next year and already postponed by nearly a year, has been delayed by a further 20 months to November 2023.

The next edition of the quadrennial event will be staged in Bangkok and Chonburi. Originally scheduled for May 21-30, it had been postponed to March 10-20 next year owing to the pandemic.

But in a letter to member councils on Wednesday, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director-general Husain Al Musallam said the OCA had been informed by Thailand of the need to move the Aimag to November 2023.

The OCA executive board opted for Nov 17-26 "after careful consideration" of the sporting calendar in 2023 due to the pandemic.

No reason was stated for Thailand's decision to reschedule the Games.

Several major international sports events are taking place next year which involve Asian nations, most notably the SEA Games in Hanoi (May), Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July) and Asian Games in Hangzhou (September).

There has also been speculation that the lengthy postponement of the Aimag has to do with an Oct 7 announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) listing Thailand's National Anti-Doping Organisation as being non-compliant, "due to the lack of full implementation of the 2021 version of the code within their legal system".

As a result, said Wada, Thailand "may not be awarded the right to host regional, continental or world championships... for the entire period of non-compliance".

The next Aimag will be its third edition following the 2013 merger of the Asian Indoor Games (three editions prior) and Asian Martial Arts Games (one). Singapore has won four gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze medals at the Games.

The Thai edition is set to be the biggest, featuring 63 teams (including those from Oceania) and 29 sports. These sports include some of those on the Olympic programme, like badminton and shooting, as well as others like bowling, chess, floorball, netball and silat.

Sheik Alau'ddin, chief executive officer of the Singapore Silat Federation, said that with Aimag's postponement, the Asian body for pencak silat is looking to stage a South-east Asian Championships and Asian Championships, in January and March respectively, instead.

"Our national athletes have been allowed to train for a while already, which we are grateful for, but what they want is to compete," said the two-time former world champion.

"They get bored just training all the time with no competition to work towards."

This lament was echoed by Netball Singapore executive director Cyrus Medora. The Aimag postponement means the national netballers' next international-level competition will be the Asian Championship next September, almost three years since they competed at the SEA Games in the Philippines in November 2019.

Netball does not feature at the 2022 SEA Games or Asian Games, and only the top 12-ranked Commonwealth nations will compete in Birmingham - Singapore are ranked 30th with almost every side ahead of them former British territories or colonies.

Medora said that the association will now explore opportunities for a training tour of Australia or Britain once vaccinated travel lane opportunities open up.

He said: "It is the same situation for many others like those in Malaysia and Sri Lanka... Everyone is hungry for games."