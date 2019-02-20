Indonesia puts in bid to host 2032 Olympics

JAKARTA • Indonesia has submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympics, its state news agency announced yesterday, though the nation could also face competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Switzerland submitted a letter from President Joko Widodo to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week.

"The IOC has acknowledged Indonesia's capabilities during the Asian Games and Asian Para Games of 2018," the Antara news agency quoted Ambassador Muliaman D. Hadad as saying in reference to Indonesia winning praise for hosting last year's Asian Games. "We feel that is a strong foundation."

Muddai Madang, the deputy chairman of Indonesia's national Olympic committee, also confirmed the bid yesterday.

He told The Associated Press: "Indonesia is ready to host the Olympics. What we need now is support from all the Indonesian people and the international community."

IOC president Thomas Bach welcomed the Indonesian candidacy last year when Mr Joko announced the country's plans to bid for the 2032 Games.

"With these Asian Games, with this great success, Indonesia has shown that they have all the ingredients to hold the Olympics successfully," said Bach.

"Here in Indonesia, there is a great combination of friendliness and efficiency and this is what the Games are about."

If South-east Asia's most populous nation wins the opportunity to host the Summer Olympics, it would become the fourth Asian country to do so, after Japan, China and South Korea.

The IOC will pick the 2032 Games host by 2025. Tokyo is the venue for next year's Summer Olympics, with Paris hosting the 2024 Games and Los Angeles confirmed as host four years later.

South Korea's Pyeongchang hosted the last Winter Olympics, with Beijing up next for the 2022 edition.

REUTERS, DPA