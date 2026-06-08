India's Suthar savours 'unreal' test debut after tormenting Afghanistan

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NEW DELHI, June 8 - India's new spin weapon Manav Suthar said his test debut felt "unreal" after he bowled his team to their biggest test victory in the one-off match against Afghanistan on Monday.

The left-arm spinner claimed a match haul of seven wickets as India triumphed by an innings and 300 runs within three days of the match in New Chandigarh.

Suthar, who claimed 6-33 in Afghanistan's first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

"It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal," the 23-year-old Rajasthan player said.

Suthar, who troubled batters with his accuracy and turn, denied being jittery in his debut.

"Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable," he said. "As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket.

"When I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace."

"Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments," he said. "But the main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible."

The spinner said the test taught him the virtue of consistency.

"You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that's the most important thing in test cricket. It's a format that demands a lot of patience."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi conceded his batters struggled against Suthar's accuracy.

"He bowled stump to stump and he was really disciplined in his bowling," Shahidi said.

"That's why we struggled against him...the pitch condition was changing and I think he was very disciplined." REUTERS