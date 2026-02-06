India's Suryavanshi smashes record with blistering 175 in U-19 World Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - Youth One Day Match - England Under-19's v India Under-19's - New Road, Worcester, Britain - July 5, 2025 India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing his century Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Feb 6 - Indian 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed a ferocious batting masterclass in the Under-19 World Cup final against England, smashing a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The teenage sensation's explosive knock, featuring an eye-watering 15 fours and 15 sixes, propelled India to 411-9 in 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Suryavanshi's innings shattered the previous record for the highest individual score in the tournament final, surpassing compatriot Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 111 against Australia in 2012.

The opener brought up his fifty in just 32 balls before reaching his century in 55 deliveries, ultimately posting the highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cups, surpassing Raj Bawa's unbeaten 162 against Uganda in 2022.

He fell in the 26th over when he was caught behind going for a slog sweep and as he walked back to the pavilion, England's players approached him to shake his hand.

His six-hitting spree also broke new ground as he cleared the rope 30 times in the tournament to eclipse South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who struck 22 in the 2022 edition.

The Indian opener burst on to the scene last year when he became the youngest player to score a century in men's Twenty20 cricket in an Indian Premier League match when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

The prodigious talent had already shown his appetite for big scores against England, scoring his maiden ton for the Under-19 side in July with 143 off 78 balls in Worcester.

India are looking to win a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup having last won the title in 2022. England are seeking their second title after winning it in 1998. REUTERS