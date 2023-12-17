India's Singh, Khan rip through South Africa in first ODI

JOHANNESBURG - Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ripped through South Africa to bowl them out for 116 in the first One-Day International on Sunday, the host's lowest total at home in the 50-over format.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the same wicket that was used in Thursday's final Twenty20 clash but the decision proved disastrous, and India exploited the seamer-friendly conditions superbly to set up a very modest chase for victory.

South Africa's previous lowest innings score on home soil was 118 against India in Pretoria in 2018.

Singh picked up five wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs and Khan took 4-27 in eight as they bowled a wicket-to-wicket line that had seven of the batters either bowled or dismissed leg before wicket.

Singh came into the match without a wicket in his three previous ODIs but had two in two balls when he dismissed Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, both for ducks.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo offered some resistance for South Africa with 33 from 49 balls before he became Singh’s fifth and final victim.

Khan then ripped through the middle and lower order for his career-best bowling figures in ODIs.

The fixture is the first of three after the teams squared a three-match T20 series 1-1.

Both teams are missing several of their regular players, who are either injured or rested for the two-match Test series that follows. REUTERS