Straitstimes.com header logo

India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Nov 7 - India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket and remain available for domestic multi-day matches after retiring from test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year red-ball career.

The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of his first test appearance.

"Let's end this 13-year journey here today," Shami said.

"I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic.

"If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I am ending it today."

His final test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before injuries and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.

Shami, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for India in a one-day international against New Zealand last year and in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2025.

He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. REUTERS

See more on

Cricket

India

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.