India's Pant clears fitness test ahead of New Zealand tests

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Nov 12 - India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has passed a fitness test and left to join the national team in New Zealand for a two-test series, media reports said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last played for India in August, was sidelined with a left-side strain. He was named in India's squad last month pending a fitness clearance at the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence, where he underwent rehabilitation.

On Thursday, Pant posted a picture of an airplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand, where India are playing a five-match one-day international series.

Local media reports said Pant would be available for selection for the first test starting Wednesday. REUTERS