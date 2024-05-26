India's Chopra pulls out of Ostrava meeting over injury concerns

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra pulled out of Tuesday's Ostrava Golden Spike meeting after the Indian said on Sunday that he was concerned about injuring his adductor.

Chopra said he was not injured but was unwilling to take risks with the Paris Olympics around the corner.

The 26-year-old pulled out of the same meeting last year as he recovered from a muscle strain he suffered in training.

"Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury," Chopra said in a statement.

"Just to clarify I am not injured but I don't want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it's fully recovered, I will get back to competitions."

Chopra has so far competed in one Diamond League event in Doha where he finished second behind the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch while he took gold in a meeting in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

The Olympics in Paris begin on July 26. REUTERS