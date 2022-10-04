Indian thrower suspended for doping

NEW DELHI - Indian anti-doping authorities have suspended Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh for four years after he tested positive for a banned drug.

The 27-year-old, India's second-best javelin thrower after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, was tested out of competition in September 2021.

Singh, who finished 27th in qualifying at last summer's pandemic-delayed Games, tested positive for methandienone, a performance-enhancing steroid.

His ban by India's anti-doping disciplinary panel comes into effect from his provisional suspension date in October 2021. It ends in October 2025, the panel said.

A UP Athletics Association official was quoted as saying in July that the Uttar Pradesh-born javelin thrower had bought some supplements from a shop in Muzaffarnagar that had turned out to be contaminated.

The issue was kept under wraps by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada) for months, according to Indian sports magazine Sportstar, such that even Singh himself came out to tell the media he was not involved in any doping issue.

Singh threw a personal best of 86.23m to win silver at the Asian championships in Doha in 2019.

He adds to the growing list of Indian athletes to be suspended for doping for 2022, which includes Tokyo Olympic discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur.

India are ranked third in the number of doping violations behind Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released in 2021.

AFP