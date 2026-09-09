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Indian hockey back to blue after anger over orange kit

India's team in their orange kits during the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands on Aug 20.

New Delhi – India’s field hockey teams will return to their traditional blue jerseys at September’s Asian Games after criticism of their orange kits at the recent World Cup.

The colour change at the tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands drew the ire of Hockey India officials and former players.

The bright orange saffron colour is associated with Hindu nationalism, espoused by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The men’s and women’s national teams will now have blue as their primary colour at the Asian Games, which starts on Sept 19 in Nagoya-Aichi.

“Before the World Cup as well, I was asked about it... and at that time I said this was not a permanent decision,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey told reporters at an Asian Games send-off event in New Delhi on Sept 8 .

“We are back to wearing blue again. Both our teams will wear blue at the Asian Games, that’s been decided. Saffron will be the second colour.”

Tirkey had earlier said that he was not consulted on the saffron switch, a move that some believed was politically motivated.

Former India captains, including Pargat Singh, Dhanraj Pillay, Ajit Pal Singh and Viren Rasquinha had also condemned the decision to move away from a colour that had long been associated with Indian hockey.

The men’s team finished eighth at the World Cup and will defend their Asian Games crown in Japan.

Winning gold would secure qualification for the 2028 Olympics.

The women’s team are looking to improve on the bronze they secured at the last Asian Games. AFP