India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023
India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

The series will begin on Jan. 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan. 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan. 17.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad. REUTERS

