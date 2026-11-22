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India take control in Wellington with highest test tally in New Zealand

Nov 22 - Rishabh Pant scored a sizzling century as India notched up their highest tally in New Zealand and reached lunch on 629-6 with an imposing lead of 261 on the fourth day of the first test in Wellington on Sunday.

• Pant resumed on 55 and was quickly putting the tiring home bowlers to the sword, securing his ninth test century with a booming six over long-off half an hour before the break

• The fifth and sixth sixes of his innings followed soon afterwards and took Pant to 108 over his test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138)

• The swashbuckling wicketkeeper was finally caught on the boundary off the bowling of Rachin Ravindra for 128 to bring up the break. Dhruv Jurel was 32 not out

• Earlier, nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj had smashed 38 off 42 balls before being caught reverse sweeping by a diving Devon Conway running in from the deep square boundary off the bowling of Glenn Phillips (1-127)

• India's tally beat their previous best of 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009, a match they won by 10 wickets

• New Zealand's bowlers continued to take punishment on the flat Basin Reserve track with Jacob Duffy finishing the session with unenviable figures of 1-201

• New Zealand scored 368 in their first innings on the back of a big sixth-wicket partnership and they will need more from their top order in the second innings once India's expected declaration comes

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday REUTERS