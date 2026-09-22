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India survive Japan scare in rain-hit T20 International

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 22 - World champions India survived a scare before edging out minnows Japan by two runs in a Twenty20 International that was reduced to five overs per side due to rain on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, India's batters struggled on a placid pitch and slow outfield with only skipper Shreyas Iyer (16) managing a double-digit score as they posted 32-4.

The home side scored 30-3 in reply to fall just short of a memorable victory in the first T20 between the sides.

Japan had used diplomatic channels to line up the high-profile match against India, who planned to use the game to get used to conditions in Japan before beginning their Asian Games title defence. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.