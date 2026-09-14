India refuse to accept Women's Asia Cup from Pakistani ACC president

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Sept 14 - India's women's team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi after beating Sri Lanka in the final in Dubai on Sunday, repeating the stand made by their compatriots at the men's tournament last year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Naqvi is also his country's interior minister and the decision by the team to snub the trophy presentation reflects the poor political relations between the neighbouring states.

India and Pakistan engaged in a brief military conflict last year that almost escalated into full-scale war. They do not play each other bilaterally in cricket and only meet in ICC and ACC tournaments on neutral venues.

India coach Amol Muzumdar told reporters that the decision not to collect the trophy from Naqvi was taken by the country's cricket board.

"We stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough," he told reporters.

"We are united ... I am proud of every single person in this unit, including the sports staff and the players."

Reuters has requested comment from the ACC.

India also refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi after beating Pakistan in the men's final in Dubai in September last year.

The presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour before being curtailed just before the trophy would have been handed over.

India's women beat 2024 champions Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the biennial tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, winning the continental title for an eighth time in 10 editions.

Indian players have also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts before or after matches, a policy continued by the women's team when they beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup group stage earlier this month.

The two countries could meet in the latter stages of both the men's and women's cricket tournaments at the Asian Games in Japan, which begins later this month. REUTERS