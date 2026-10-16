India recall Bhuvneshwar for West Indies T20 decider

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Oct 16 - India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to the squad for the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international against West Indies as Arshdeep Singh continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

• Arshdeep sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad and retired hurt after being struck while batting as West Indies levelled the five-match series at 2-2

• A decision on Arshdeep's availability for the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday will be taken before the match

• Bhuvneshwar, 36, returns to India's T20I setup for the first time in nearly four years

• The seamer has also been named in India's squad for the T20I series in New Zealand, which begins on October 22

• INDIA SQUAD: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar REUTERS