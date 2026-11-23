Nov 23 - New Zealand captain Tom Latham said the draw in the first test against India on Monday felt like a victory given the parlous positions his team were in at various points of the match in Wellington.

India, who posted 720-9 declared in their single innings, were left five wickets short of a victory after a battling rearguard from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips denied them for almost two sessions on the final day.

That the match remained alive until the fifth day looked highly unlikely after India reduced the home side to 70-5 just after lunch on the opening day before the pitch flattened out and New Zealand posted 368.

"I guess that's one that we've probably got away with," Latham told reporters at Basin Reserve.

"Looking at the position we were in on day one, I think the amount of pressure that we were put under to then be in a position where we got 360 or 370 ... we were certainly pretty happy (with that).

"Heading into the third innings, where there's only a couple of results at play, I think (it's great) the way those guys were able to apply themselves and stick to their plans for a long period of time, and ultimately get the draw."

Latham, whose own contribution to the batting was a pair of ducks after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of each innings, said the draw was particularly important for the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

New Zealand were top of the WTC standings at the start of the test last week only to be overhauled by reigning champions South Africa. Monday's draw means they will slip down another place to third behind Australia.

With the second India test in Christchurch followed by a tour of Australia and a home series against Sri Lanka, however, Latham felt New Zealand still had plenty of time to secure one of the two slots in the final at The Oval in June.

"Draws become important as well," added the opener, who helped New Zealand beat India in 2021 to win the first WTC final.

"It's not necessarily over one series that you've got to play well. It's over a two-year period and it depends on how many games you've got.

"Obviously, we've got more games left than most teams ... (and) hopefully, we'll give ourselves a chance throughout the next couple of months to be in that position." REUTERS