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India 59 for three in reply to New Zealand's 356 at tea in second test

Nov 28 - India were 59 for three in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356 at tea on day two of the second test in Christchurch on Saturday.

• Kyle Jamieson took two wickets, including India captain Shubman Gill, who was caught in the slips for 17 on the last ball before tea was called.

• Matt Henry bowled India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck.

• New Zealand were bowled out for 356 after losing the toss and being sent in to bat at Hagley Oval.

• India paceman Akash Deep finished with 5-99 while Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the first innings.

• With the first test in Wellington drawn, Christchurch has significant ramifications for both teams' chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

• India need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the final, while New Zealand can ill afford to lose as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia. REUTERS