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India 206-8 in reply to New Zealand's 356 at lunch on day three of second test

Nov 29 - India were 206 for eight at lunch on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.

• India number seven Dhruv Jurel was 55 not out, with Gurnoor Brar on seven at the break.

• India trimmed New Zealand's first innings lead to 150 runs after resuming on 116 for six in the morning.

• Jurel surpassed 50 for the fourth time in his last five test innings to give India a flicker of hope of avoiding defeat in the match and two-test series.

• New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry struck in the second over of day three, having tailender Anshul Kamboj caught in the slips for a duck.

• Jurel steadied India in a 46-run partnership with Akash Deep (29) before paceman Nathan Smith had Deep caught behind.

• India need victory to remain in contention for the World Test Championship final, while New Zealand can ill-afford defeat as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.

• The first test in Wellington was drawn. REUTERS