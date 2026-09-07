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Incoming hockey chief Aw Bang Hui wants to build the base, as sport ushers in new era

Singapore Hockey Federation deputy president Aw Bang Hui (left) will take over as president from Mathavan Devadas, who is stepping down after 12 years.

SINGAPORE – Change is afoot at the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) with a new president at the helm after 12 years.

But new chief Aw Bang Hui’s main goal remains the same as that of outgoing president Mathavan Devadas: to grow the base of hockey players after participation was hit by Covid-19.

Aw, who was previously deputy president, was elected unopposed for four years at the SHF’s annual general meeting on Sept 7.

The 43-year-old engineer also aims to boost youth development, increase coaching capabilities and attract more sponsors.

He explained his plan: “You grow your base of players, then you level up your coaching to help make players better, and that makes more people want to be associated with the sport.

“The effects are not going to be seen immediately but we need to do this because it’s critical as a sport that we build the base and try to sustain it.”

Describing the pandemic as “very painful”, Mathavan said the sport is still reeling from its effects.

The 66-year-old lawyer said: “2019 was the high point for us. We had increased participation numbers and were riding high. But the pandemic affected all of it.

“Some schools and clubs closed their teams because cost was an issue. It’s taking a while for us to build up our capacity and we still have not overcome it.”

Before 2020, the SHF’s men’s league had five divisions with seven to 10 teams per division.

When the league resumed after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, each division had just five to eight teams.

Participation in the women’s league fell from 19 teams in two divisions to 11.

The 2026 leagues now have 37 men’s teams across five divisions and 16 women’s teams in two divisions.

The number of teams in the indoor hockey league and junior league has seen similar trends the last few years.

8 fresh faces on new team

Taking on the challenge with Aw is a team of 10 members – eight of them newcomers – who bring a wealth of experience across various functions from sports administration to project management.

Among them are former national players Sabrina Gofar and Kelvin Lim, who will serve as assistant secretary-general and assistant treasurer respectively, as well as former Singapore Badminton Association general manager Kenneth Khoo, who will be the secretary-general.

Half of the team is below 40, as Aw wanted a mix of fresh ideas and experience to take the sport forward.

Part of his strategy is to work with schools, especially those near hockey stadiums, to start or restart their teams.

In 2019, 17 primary schools, 19 secondary schools and 12 junior colleges offered hockey as a CCA and competed in the National School Games (NSG).

Checks of the NSG website show that 14 primary schools, 16 secondary schools (excluding the Strategic Partnership CCA team) and seven junior colleges competed in the 2026 NSG.

He also wants to create a “national coaching language” for seamless transition as players rise up the ranks.

For the national teams, the goal remains the same: gold at the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.

Aw said: “It’s a challenge and there are big shoes to fill. My philosophy is to try and see what happens. If it doesn’t work, we’ll pivot from there.

“It will be a steep learning curve, but I’m up for it. I like to have fun when I’m doing work anyway. This is going to be a fun journey and we have a committed crew so I’m looking forward to seeing the results we can churn out in the next four years.”

‘Bittersweet’

Mathavan could have run for president again, but said he chose not to because he would not have been able to serve the full four years as he reaches his term limit in 2028.

But his journey with the SHF, which began when he became vice-president in 1994, will not end yet as he will continue as a volunteer.

He said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling now and there will be a bit of emptiness for a while. But that empty space fills up pretty quickly.”

He felt that he experienced more highs than lows during his time in charge.

Despite high performance also taking a hit during the pandemic, Mathavan said the teams have almost fully recovered, pointing to the women’s historic Asian Hockey Federation Cup triumph in 2025 and the men’s silver at the 2023 SEA Games as recent highlights.

He brought in the SHF’s first technical director, Mathias Ahrens, in 2022, though the German’s two-year contract was not renewed because of cost.

The fraternity has also had a boost with the opening of the ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town and the reopening of Delta Sport Centre in 2023.

Mathavan is also pleased with the level of Singapore’s technical officials, with four Singaporeans making up half the Asian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On advice for his successor, Mathavan said: “Be thick-skinned. There will always be issues, so just look past them and focus on the positives.

“One has to give a lot of time (in this role), but I always feel like it is time well spent. If you want this, you must be willing to take the time and not regret it later on.”