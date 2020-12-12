Inaugural Singapore Fitness Festival offers 12 hours of non-stop classes for a good cause

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Singapore Fitness Festival 2020 kicked off on Saturday (Dec 12) morning at 12 locations across Singapore.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong officiated the flag-off at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) at 8.15am and joined over 10 participants there for a zumba session.

Also present were Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin, national bowler Shayna Ng and silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau'ddin.

The festival has 12 fitness programmes, including yoga and piloxing, at 12 ActiveSG sports centres, such as in Hougang and Jurong West, for 12 hours.

Each programme lasts about an hour and adopts a hybrid format as participants can attend at one of the venues or join from home via Zoom.

Over 1,000 people registered for the free classes conducted by 37 volunteer instructors.

Mr Tong said: "What's even more special (about this event) is (organisers) were able to get... so many fitness instructors coming forward to lend their time throughout the whole day so that all of you can be guided in zumba, yoga and other events.

"You have shown what it means to be in the Singapore community and despite these hard times and challenges we're able to put others first and I'm very grateful for that."

Shipping executive Trendy Ong joined the Zumba Gold class at OTH and enjoyed the session.

"I like events and doing the class with other people and my friends, we can sweat together and encourage each other," said Ong, 53, who has been attending zumba classes for five years.

"This is also for a good cause so I joined in and donated. It's not a big amount but we help with whatever we can."

The festival is also part of the Fitness for Good Singapore event which organises fitness events to raise money for different organisations.

Saturday's event is in support of Club Rainbow (Singapore), which supports children with chronic illnesses and their families, and Limitless Singapore, which focuses on empowering youths.

To donate to Club Rainbow (Singapore), visit this page.

To donate to Limitless Singapore, visit this page.