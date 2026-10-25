Inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open draws over 1,000 participants

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Thai national Punnee Amornviputpanich (right, with her Singaporean friend Jocelyn Chua) was among over 1,000 participants who took part in the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open.

SINGAPORE – Over 1,000 players took part in the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open, which took place at the OCBC Arena from Oct 23 to 25.

The doubles-only competition, which is one of South-east Asia’s largest pickleball tournaments, featured players aged 13 to 75 across four categories.

With more than $100,000 worth of prizes on offer, the event also drew participants from the region, as well as countries such as Australia and India.

Thai national Punnee Amornviputpanich, who made the trip from Thailand to Singapore for her first-ever pickleball tournament, relished the experience.

The 56-year-old retiree, who also enjoys trail running and diving, often travels around the region to play pickleball socially.

“When I read about the event, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to take that next step,” said Punnee, who paired up with her Singaporean friend Jocelyn Chua.

“The novice category made competition feel accessible for players like me, while the scale of the event gave me the confidence to travel from Thailand for my first competitive experience.

“It has been a wonderful experience, and I hope it will be the first of many more to come.”

Apart from the novice category, which was for players with less than two years of playing experience and who have not won a medal at any tournament, the other categories were – open, the Bank of Singapore Corporate Challenge and the invite-only Bank of Singapore Invitational Championship.

Also getting his first taste of pickleball competition was Sam Ho, 75, and it has encouraged the tournament’s oldest participant to keep going in the sport.

He was among 10 beneficiaries from Care Corner Seniors Services – a social service agency that helps frail and vulnerable seniors who are socially isolated – who competed in the novice category.

“Playing against new opponents, including many who are younger than me, was both challenging and rewarding,” said Ho, who picked up the sport only a few months ago.

“The experience reminded me that it is never too late to try something new. Through pickleball, I have become more active and made new friends.

“The enthusiasm and passion of the other players has also inspired me to keep improving and playing pickleball for a long time.”

OCBC and Care Corner Seniors Services have a two-year partnership to promote active ageing and social connectedness.

Under the initiative, 100 seniors will receive free pickleball training over two years, with 50 taking part each year in a four-month programme comprising 10 sessions at the dual-use courts along the Great Eastern Promenade at the National Stadium.

The programme is part of the OCBC SeniorCare Programme, under which the bank has committed more than $2 million since 2025 to benefit over 180,000 seniors aged 60 and above.

The OCBC Group, comprising OCBC Bank, Bank of Singapore and Great Eastern, launched a pickleball programme in October 2025 in partnership with Kallang Alive Sport Management, which operates The Kallang, previously known as the Singapore Sports Hub.

The OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open is part of the programme, which also saw the opening of eight new dual-use courts at The Kallang in January.

Ahead of the Oct 23-25 tournament, OCBC also launched the OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Series, comprising sessions to introduce players to the fundamentals of the sport over four weekends.

Koh Ching Ching, OCBC’s head of group brand and communications, said: “The vibrant turnout at OCBC Arena showcases just how popular pickleball is across generations and nationalities.

“This perfectly captures what we were aiming for – community, inclusivity and fun for everyone. Today’s successful conclusion of our inaugural event signals a strong start to our support of pickleball.”