In the shadow of Covid-19, patient Olympians finally get set to shine

Assistant Sports Editor
The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Tokyo skyline during sunset on Tuesday, three days ahead of the official opening of the 2020 Summer Games.
The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Tokyo skyline during sunset on Tuesday, three days ahead of the official opening of the 2020 Summer Games.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In a masked city of skyscrapers and shrines has begun a great unveiling. In Tokyo the world's talent is about to be revealed and a planet's grit paraded but mostly to silence and relative disinterest.

A sporting festival two centuries old still has its grip on us but it just might be a bit more tenuous. Every Games is measured through numbers but this time there is a grim twist. Before we calculate medals we will count cases.

