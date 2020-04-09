In sync with coach tributes

The local aquatics fraternity paid tribute to Julie Sauve yesterday, after the former Singapore artistic swimming consultant coach, 67, died suddenly on Tuesday.

Sauve helped produce an Olympic champion during her time as Canadian national coach and, under her guidance from 2017, the Republic became a force to be reckoned with in the region, winning three golds, two silvers and two bronzes at the 2017 SEA Games.

She also guided the team at the 2017 and 2019 Fina world championships and the 2018 Asian Games.

Singapore Swimming Association's vice-president of artistic swimming Steven Chew said: "Artistic swimming was her life and her desire was to spread and grow the sport throughout the entire world.

"Every time Julie spoke, everyone would listen. She was such an inspirational coach, not only to the Canadian team but all the swimmers, officials she had coached and worked with worldwide."

Most recently, Sauve was the consultant coach to Debbie Soh and Miya Yong in a bid to help the duet pair become Singapore's first Olympic synchronised swimmers.

On Wednesday last week, she returned to Canada after Tokyo 2020's postponement owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The details of her death remain unknown.

Soh said of her "second mother": "Julie had so much faith in us even when we didn't, and made the impossible seem possible to us.

"Whenever we had doubts, she would show us reasons why we should be believing in ourselves more. She dared us to dream bigger than what we initially thought we were capable of.

"I'm thankful to have had her in my life, and that I got to spend time with her right before she returned to Canada."

Yong admitted Sauve will be missed very much.

"She was really the most understanding and caring coach I've had," she said. "The most important belief she held was that athletes always came first...

"She really changed me as a swimmer and helped me to get this far.

"I won't forget the four years under her."

Yong and Soh were part of the gold-winning free team at Kuala Lumpur 2017. They teamed up to win the duet technical and were second in the duet free.

In the solo events, Soh topped the free and had a silver in the technical while Yong won two bronzes.

SSA executive director Edwin Ker hopes to honour Sauve, saying: "In our next overseas competition, may we do our best to deliver Julie's final performance to the world."

Sauve's greatest achievement as a coach was in leading Sylvie Frechette to the Olympic gold at Barcelona 1992. According to Canadian daily Le Journal de Montreal, her proteges collectively won more than 100 medals in international competitions.

Frechette wrote of her coach of 18 years on Facebook: "To my second mother, my guide, the one who saw me and believed in me, the one who took me by the hand to the highest peak: I love you, Julie Sauve."

Sauve coached her national team for 37 years. She was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Canadian Olympic Committee Hall of Fame in 2012.