In-person mass participation running returns to Singapore

Even before the sun rose over the city skyline yesterday, an army of runners had assembled - with social distancing - along The Float @ Marina Bay.

The 1,000-strong contingent was ready to mark the return of in-person mass participation running in the Republic by taking part in the Ekiden category of the 2021 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM).

They were the first among 4,000 participants in this year's SCSM, who are spread out across four sessions at the weekend.

The Ekiden (team of four) and 5km categories were held yesterday, and two sessions of 10km runs will take place today.

But while the excitement was palpable, there was also a sense of the unknown as the experience was like none they had experienced before, owing to safe management measures.

For example, participants, who were all required to take a self-administered antigen rapid test before the event, were flagged off in waves of 50 runners, with three moving off every 10 seconds.

Masked up as they waited for their cue from marshals to begin, they removed their masks only after they started their run.

Shortly after crossing the finish line and catching their breaths, they would be reminded by marshals to put their masks back on.

Many were just happy to be able to soak in the atmosphere of a running event again, and some whipped out their mobile phones, snapping a quick selfie as they took off on their 5km leg of the Ekiden, or as they crossed the finish line.

Unlike previous editions and most other running events before the pandemic, there was also no bag drop. All these helped ensure that there was no crowding after participants completed their runs.

Japanese runner Noriyuki Inami, who ran the full 42.195km marathon at the SCSM in 2018 and 2019, was the first to finish his leg.

The 40-year-old engineer, who has been based in Singapore for three years, said: "After no events for almost two years, I am thankful to get this opportunity again. The course was nice, and the organisation of the event is very good."

Another participant, Mr Azwan Ayob, was so keen to return to in-person running that he registered for both the Ekiden and the 5km that took place just hours later.

The 43-year-old Malaysian, who moved to Singapore last November with his wife who works here, said: "I feel tired, yes, but after so long, it is really enjoyable to be out again and experiencing this race."

Yesterday's event also attracted a quartet which featured three generations of runners. Mr New Say Ping, 45, participated with his father, 79-year-old New Sin Kiat, sister New Say Eng, 49, and her son Kleon Pang, 14.

The eldest New is the oldest participant in the Ekiden race, while Pang is the youngest.

Mr Say Ping said: "My father is the one who wanted us to run as a family unit, and he has been excited for two weeks. "This event feels different from all the others (before), and the way they flagged off felt a bit slow, but these are measures that needed to be taken, and I think they worked out okay."

The SCSM typically attracts up to 50,000 runners annually, but adopted a virtual format last year owing to the pandemic.

This year's event has taken on a hybrid format, with a Virtual Race Grand Finale that began last Wednesday and ends next Sunday, complementing this weekend's in-person Grand Finale.