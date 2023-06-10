Sporting Life

In Paris, cramp, nerves, heartbreak. And a Serb who refuses to fall

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
The athletic Carlos Alcaraz eventually fell to cramp during his French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In sport, a place of absurd and wondrous exaggeration, we tend to use the word “tragedy” differently. No one usually dies, just dreams. Carlos Alcaraz’s lay in the semi-final dust of Paris. A boy who lives for acceleration agonisingly left with his engine idling.

Cramp is the most democratic of ailments, for it visits unprepared amateur and diligent professional. Athletes cry, consult specialists, ingest pickle juice and ESPN once wrote a piece titled “The science of LeBron’s cramping.” But what the cramps did on Friday in Roland Garros was to reveal the honesty of Alcaraz.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top