In-form Winter Smoke can chalk up fourth win

RACE 1 (1,160M)

Six of the 10 runners are firsttimers. (1) LA BANQUIERE finished fourth on this track last Saturday, but is among the top chances. Stable companion, (7) MONTANA NYMPH is looking to improve.

(6) MISS SOHO has not been far off them and could get involved.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) GREAT TIMES was runner-up in his last two starts. He had (3) THE GLIDING FISH four lengths adrift but the latter was on debut and could get a lot closer.

(6) IRON FIST found support on debut and finished 1.5 lengths behind the first mentioned on another form line. He should be able to turn it around with experience gained.

(4) DROP OF TIME showed up well on debut and can only improve.

Watch newcomers (7) MR BODACIOUS and (9) SKY VELOCITY.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

There are four first-timers who will enjoy the extra, however they will have to be good to beat (9) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL who showed marked improvement over the extra despite showing inexperience.

(1) FIRE LORD comes off a rest after pulling up fatigued but could get into the action.

(4) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is another that could need it but cannot be ignored for money.

(2) GIMME ROYALTY could find a place.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) CHOPSTICKS is overdue a victory and could crack it, however, there are many looking to take her on.

(3) COLOUR CODED drops in distance and could challenge.

(10) QUE CEU AZUL will come on in heaps on debut over the extra.

(8) NYALI BEACH, (6) BIRD IN SPACE and (7) CAPE LIGHTS are improving with racing. Watch newcomer (9) QUANTUM.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(8) DAMOVA disappointed on the poly last time but is back over a preferred distance and should be right there.

(6) ZAZU could confirm form with (9) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY, (5) SMILEY RIVER and (7) GO DREAM MACHINE. (3) ONTHEVERGE has not been far off and could get into the mix.

(1) ARYAAM and (2) SHE’S A CRACKER could find their form and collect some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) BELLEVARDE, (7) KIND JUDY and (9) GREEK MISS renew their rivalry. They are holding form and any one could take the honours, however, (9) GREEK MISS appears to have most scope for improvement and gets the nod.

(10) DARK TRAVEL is an honest sort who could run on into money.

(1) IRISH WONDER GIRL, (2) UN DEUX TROIS, (3) PRINCESS KESH, (5) FRANKLIN and (6) PRAIRIE FALCON are all capable at best.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(2) WINTER SMOKE does her best at this track and could chalk up her fourth win here.

(4) ALULA’S STAR has an advantage at the weights and could feature at the finish.

(3) ANNA CAPRI is better over 1,000m, (6) MERCURY RISING, who is racing in new surroundings and (7) LUCY ENGLISH who has been making breathing noises could find some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Stable companions (7) INDUS KNIGHT scored a facile win last time and (11) VANDERBILT who is on a hat-trick could dominate on current form.

(10) BLOOMINGTON never travelled well last time but with honest earning stablemate (3) WAQAAS could feature.

(2) ROCK OF AFRICA needed his last run and will come on in heaps.