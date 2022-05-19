In-form National Star is ready to bully the boys

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(8) MAGIC FLOWER was backed in both his starts but never produced his form. He is stable companion to two first-timers - (9) SWING UPON A STAR and (10) TIMEINTHEWOODS - who are reported to be doing well at home. Watch how the betting goes. (2) NOT YOUR CALL is on the up and has top rider Joe Gwingwizha on board. (1) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST could prefer further but will be catching them late. (3) FULL GO (6) GIANCARLO and (4) GONE IN TIME could place.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) NATIONAL STAR is the only filly in the race and is getting a 3kg relief. She should carry too many guns for the males and is certainly the one to beat. (1) CLIMATE CONTROL was disappointing last time but could be a huge threat if getting back on track. (3) GOOD COUNCIL and (4) PRIME EXAMPLE are from the same yard. They are held on collateral form. Either could get into the tierce. (5) SHIPS AT SEA is another looking for the minor money. Watch the betting one the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) TRENTINO is maturing. He should be cherry-ripe to exit the maidens. (7) TRIED AND TRUE is coming from franked form and should issue a strong challenge to Trentino. (1) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA, (2) LADY GREENSLEEVES, (3) SASSY and (4) SKYFULL have shown improvement. They will give the favourites plenty to think about.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) QUEST FROM AFAR races over a much longer trip (1,600m) before this and is unlikely to take her place. If she runs, she must be respected. (2) NAZDAROVYA was a well-beaten third last week but could get into the action. (3) MAYENNE, who is Nazdarovya's stable companion, pulled up striding short last time but can be given another chance. (4) WALALA WASALA and juvenile (6) DAME TWINING could get into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(1) SUPER AGRA's last run must be ignored. He gets 4kg relief and should make a bold bid. (2) VEGAS HI RISE is a stablemate to Super Agra. He showed vast improvement when winning after a rest. Will try for another victory. (5) ANOTHER THIEF has won both starts in new surroundings and could complete a hat-trick. (3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES was beaten in his last two starts. But, if he settles, he could keep up the gallop. (6) MOYA WA LALIGA and (8) CORVETTE CAPTAIN could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(9) TUSCAN WINTER came off a rest and it did wonders. He won with a lot in hand and could double up. (1) VAL D'ORCIA ran below form in the Computaform Sprint. But with the drop in class and with 4kg off his back, he could be a serious threat. (10) TWICE AS SPLENDID performed well when winning his second start. He should hold honest form. (7) GRAPPLER and stablemate (6) DOCKOFTHEBAY, who was recently gelded, look good for a place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ABOUT TO STORM is holding form. From a good draw, he should make his presence felt. (4) ASTROCYTE is improving and could go in again. (2) ALINGALONGA is racing in new surroundings but is bringing form to the race. (7) CAPTAIN OF GRIT and (5) DAWN OF A NEW ERA have to overcome wide draws. But they must go into the novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) IMPOSING ANGEL found problems last time, which could have cost her the race. She should be involved in the finish. But this is a difficult race to end the day's programme. (3) DOUBLE MAGIC was slow to begin last time but did well to finish second. Will be looking to improve. (14) RAISETHEREDLANTERN needed his last run and could get into the action. (13) ALLEZ LES BLEU has a shout if behaving at the start. (6) GIN AND TONIC and (11) MONEY FIGHTER could win if producing true form. (7) MISS MAGICIAN could take home a cheque.