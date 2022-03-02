In-form Monarchy can get his hat-trick in the second race

RACE 1 (1,900M)

(11) DJANGO may not be well in on current ratings but he enjoyed the Polytrack the last time and this could be his race.

(6) BLAZING LIGHT was not disgraced when trying ground in that same race. He finished behind Django but has drawn better and racing closer could turn the form around.

(5) SEA CRUISE should run well as she is weighted to get there first. She could now prefer the longer trip.

(4) BELLE'S FIRST WAVE was not far off a fair sort last time and should enjoy being back on the Poly. He races for a stable that is coming to hand nicely.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(2) MONARCHY came from off the pace to win on the Poly carrying top weight. He is racing in good heart and can complete a hat-trick.

(5) BANZAI PIPELINE did not run to his best form over similar distances earlier but he, too, has also done a lot better this season winning on turf and Poly. Big danger.

(3) VICTORY TWIST is holding form well and needs to find a little more for his next win.

(4) BAYVIEW EXPRESS won his first race on the Poly and his stable is in good form.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) HEARTSEASE won her last race by a small margin and has looked hesitant in the past. But she has matured and, with her confidence boosted, could take the next step up the ladder.

(1) CAPETOWN BEAUTY was given ground finally and ran out an impressive winner. She could also be on the way up but this is stronger.

(7) PORT ADELAIDE is holding form and carries a light weight today, so could pose a big threat.

(3) QUE FOR YOU should ensure a decent pace and could upset the favourites.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) PACIFIC WINTER was not disgraced in a competitive race at Scottsville last time. He showed that he can hold form after an impressive win on the Poly. Back on the synthetic track, he should make them all run hard.

(1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME is holding form well and can challenge for the win. However, he was three lengths behind Pacific Winter in the above-mentioned race and is 1.5kg worse off.

(4) GUY FOX did not run badly in his first run out of the maidens and over 1,400m. But (10) CHARA SANDS beat him easily and could show more after rest.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) HER ROYAL MAJESTY gave (4) MAGICALLEE 12kg last time and was beaten by only half a length. She has run three seconds in a row and, being 6kg better off than Magicallee, must give her a big chance.

(7) PRINCESS DONELLY won twice and was second in two of her last four; she also lost her last in a close finish. However, the drop in distance is a slight concern.

(6) INDIGO FIELDS rates the dark horse over the minimum distance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) LADY MACBETH won better than the margin suggested last time. She has been beaten by (3) MISS LIALAH, (1) TOP HONOURS and (7) CORNER CRUSADE, but she may have taken time to mature.

(6) LUNA ECLIPSE looks to have also needed time and, on pedigree, should enjoy this longer trip. She could finally get back in the money.

(5) ARIANOS SPINNER is holding form well and would be deserving of a pay cheque. Must be included in those quartet and tierce bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) BERNIE'S DREAM could turn it around with (2) JUSTAGUYTHING and (5) DISPICABLE at the weights. He has drawn much better too, but has not won in six tries on the Poly.

(7) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has been costly but he tries the 1,200m Poly and it could be what he needs. He has to overcome a slightly wide gate.

(3) FIERY DUKE is the interesting entry. His last win does suggest there is more to come. Dispicable must have a say and must be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) QUEST FOR THE BEST has flattered only to deceive. He has taken time to get his mind on the job and looked to be a more rounded horse when just over a length behind the winner last time. Carrying a light weight, he can finally score again.

(4) HIGH VELOCITY is capable as well and carries 7.5kg less than his stablemate. He is a big danger.

(2) BIG SKY COUNTRY and specialist (5) FOREST JUMP need to be taken seriously.