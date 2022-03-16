In-form Kharisma can defy topweight

It is said, weight can stop a train. True.

But if the train is going full throttle, like what Kharisma is doing on the racetrack, it becomes a thoroughly different matter.

Sure, Kharisma will have to carry 59kg in Saturday's $100,000 Class 1 sprint. It means he will be giving - as much as 9kg to the likes of Gold Star.

But, we reckon he is up to the task.

Yes, this train is going places.

In preparation for that 1,200m flyer, trainer Stephen Gray sent his speedster for a spin on the training track yesterday morning and those who saw it reckoned he looked in good order.

Kharisma had Marc Lerner in the irons and, with little urging, Kharisma ran out the 600m in 39.3sec. While not the fastest gallop at Kranji yesterday morning, it was impressive.

A five-year-old with a healthy 23 starts under his girth, Kharisma has been racing in good heart.

Although Saturday's assignment will be only his second for the current season, Gray has certainly kept him in winning order.

It was a week ago that Kharisma made an appearance at the trials and he blew them away. He beat the talented Fame Star by a length while leaving Minister and Rocket Star in his wake.

That day, Lerner was the man in the saddle. Indeed, the Frenchman has been jealously guarding his seat on Kharisma.

He was victorious on the horse on Jan 15 - which was his last race outing - and same too on Nov 14 when they won a Class 1 sprint while carrying 56kg.

Come Saturday, Gray might seek some weight relief. That, we will know later. But, for now, it looks like Kharisma is set for a big show - even with that big weight.

At the other end of the handicap, Gold Star turned in a pleasing workout, running the 600m in 37 sec.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, Gold Star has not won since last September. But he seems to be running into some condition, as was evident on his last-start second behind the fabulous Lim's Kosciuszko last month.

In that race, which was over the 1,200m, Gold Star powered home from near last. But, at the finish, he was able to get to only Lim's Kosciuszko's girth.

Trainer Gray has entered a compact team of 10 for the upcoming meeting and, aside from Kharisma, he could, on the weekend, pull another winner out of the hat.

That would be Dancing Tycoon. He, too, was out on the training track and his work with Wong Chin Chuen on board was good stuff.

Sent over the 600m, he disposed of it in 37.8sec.

Sparingly raced, Dancing Tycoon has a win and a third to show from his two Kranji starts.

That first one was on Jan 15 when he ran a smack-up third to War Commander.

A month later, Gray - confident that his charge would do better - sent him to contest another Open Maiden sprint.

Racegoers, who were impressed with his debut performance, went for him at the betting windows and eventually sent him off as the $11 top pick in the 1,200m race.

He justified that confidence when, coming from a midfield spot at the turn for home, he beat Blazing Kid in a photo-finish.

Dancing Tycoon gets pride of place in Saturday's "Novice" event over the 1,200m. He comes up against some opposition like Te Akau Ben, who also worked well, running the 600m in 38.3sec with Jake Bayliss up.

But Dancing Tycoon is getting better with racing and could put together back-to-back wins.