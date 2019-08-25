In-form Jonathan makes waves at world juniors

Swimmer Jonathan Tan continued his rich vein of form yesterday at the Fina World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest after he made the semi-finals of the men's 100m freestyle.

The 17-year-old Singaporean was the top Asian swimmer in the field of 118 after clocking 50.28sec to finish ninth.

Results of his race in the second semi-finals last night were not available at press time.

Russia's Andrei Minakov (49.35sec) topped the heats, followed by American Adam Chaney (49.96sec) and Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov (50.04sec).

Jonathan's heats time was off his personal best of 49.73sec. The Singapore national record of 48.27sec was set by Joseph Schooling at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The teenager made waves on Thursday when he clocked 22.46sec in the men's 50m free heats to better Schooling's national record, set at the 2015 SEA Games, by 0.01sec.

In the semi-finals, Jonathan was third fastest with a time of 22.47sec. In the final early yesterday morning, he finished fifth in 22.50sec. Teammate Mikkel Lee was eighth (22.81sec).

Singapore's best world junior result came in 2011 when Schooling also finished fifth in the 100m butterfly event.

The only other time Singapore featured in the final of the world junior meet was in 2015 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, where the men's 4x100m medley relay team of Francis Fong, Samuel Khoo, Dylan Koo and Darren Lim finished eighth.

Meanwhile, Zachary Ian Tan, 16, one of several Singaporeans in action yesterday, clocked 4min 26.02sec for the 15th best time in the men's 400m individual medley heats. Only the top eight advanced to the final.