In-form Greek Miss will be looking at a double

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(10) TWICE A MIRACLE enjoyed the return to this distance and will go close to getting off the mark. (1) ALABASTER is running close up and could challenge. (2) BRIEF CRUSADE, (8) PORFIRIO and (3) AL BORANI are looking for quartet money. (6) FREE WYLIE does not have to be a star to win. He has some talent.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(9) GILDED BUTTERFLY eased in the betting on debut but finished off strongly to get close in third. She will enjoy the step up in distance and should go close. (1) RED HOT was just run out of it last time. Can make amends. While (3) AZUCAR was two lengths adrift at her last start. She could turn it around. (2) IN THE ETHER is doing better and could get into the action.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(8) GREEK MISS found no support on debut but won without raising a sweat. She could follow up from the second gate. (3) LET THERE BE LIGHT is having her peak run and could challenge. (7) HUMDINGER races in new surroundings and could win fresh. (6) LILLIANA, from the stable, is also no slouch.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) ESCAPE ARTIST won rather well last time and is looking to do a double. (8) WIKKEL SPIKKEL has scope for improvement and (2) NASIRIYAH who won on debut are both on the up and can feature. (3) DEVILISH DANCER won well after a long break and (6) ANATURA who is capable at best, could make the money. (4) CODE ZERO and (9) MS FLOWER POWER could find minor money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) BACK TO BLACK loves this track and could bring home the prize. (5) DUKE OF SUSSEX recovered from a bad stumble at the start last time and ran a gutsy race. Must be respected. He should confirm form with (3) FLYING BULL. (2) SUPREME DANCE is honest and will not be far off. The remaining three runners could find minor money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) ABOUT TO STORM is threatening to get a second win and will give another good performance. He gets 3kg from top weighted (1) EARL, however, the latter is ready to strike again. (8) SECRET IS OURS is maturing nicely and could get into the action. (11) KOOL BAIKAL was blowing last time and could get into the money. (12) RULE BOOK beat a weak field when opening his account but has scope for improvement.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) SWEET SENSATION finished ahead of (4) HERSTEL and (3) BIG EYED GIRL in yielding going last time and should hold form although it could get a lot closer. (5) PERMESSO AVANTI has ability but races before this. Respect. (7) ROZARA is in form and could complete a hat-trick off a handy weight.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) INSATIABLE has ability and opened her account on the third time of asking. The form has not been franked, however, but she should come on in heaps. (2) ABALUS has pole position and should be right there where it counts. (3) FEATHER THE NEST, (6) LOOKING HOT, (8) VERINOVA, (9) HEAR THE TRUMPET as well as (4) SPACE RACE are capable of upsetting the apple cart. Be wary.