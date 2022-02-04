In-form Captain Tatters will be sprinting home in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ROUTE SIXTY SIX and (2) JUNGLE PROMISE are both trained by Gavin Smith. Both are clearly a lot better than their last runs would suggest and appear suited to the course and distance. (6) ABSOLUTELY FAB ran her best race last time. She has been unreliable but does have a winning chance. (8) FORT SNOW has lost her way since making the move to the Eastern Cape, but has the ability to pull off an upset at long odds.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(1) WILDEST DREAMS could go one better this time. She ran her best race last time out and although she was well beaten when runner-up, she could be a step or two quicker than these rivals. (2) DIFFERENT DRUM may have needed her two local starts and an improved run could be forthcoming. (3) SKATING ON ICE is holding form well and should contest the finish once again. (8) CRAFTY HEART usually runs on from off the pace and could go close over a course and distance that could suit.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) CRYSTAL STREAM does not always show her best form but could get involved in the fight for some money. (4) CHARLIE MCCREEVY has always shown his best form on the Polytrack but was not beaten far on the turf in his last turf run so must be given some respect. (8) BOLD STRIKE was unlucky last time out and has a winning chance. (7) FAT CIGAR is coming off a nice win on the Polytrack but will need to repeat that form on the grass.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS has not shown her best form with blinkers fitted in her last three starts. She is well suited to the conditions of this race and she does have a winning chance. (2) MISS ORANGE and rival (3) RATTLE MOUSE put in very disappointing efforts just last week but are clearly capable of doing better. Rattle Mouse will like this shorter distance. (4) BOLD DIVA and stable companion (9) SACRED IBIS both have chances to make the board. (7) INTEGRITY makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS usually finds one or two a bit better on the day so it was very surprising that he was only fifth last week. He is well suited to the race conditions and should be hard to beat if recovering his best form. (2) NO LAYING UP is better than his recent form suggests. (3) AFRICA'S ROCK is clearly talented but is returning from a lengthy break. (4) VISTA NOVA and (5) LIFE ON MARS are both from Smith's yard. They are in good heart and are capable of earning.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) VICTORIA TOWER clearly needed her last run and is back on the turf and deserves respect. Stable companion (4) GLACIER GOLD ran below par last time but should do better this time and has a winning chance. (2) AFTERNOON TEA is doing very nicely for trainer Smith and won well last time out. The form of that win took an immediate hit when the fourth-placed runner was well beaten last week. (3) BAD HABIT, (7) MESMERIZING MOON and (5) VARIETY BREEZE would be surprise winners but are capable of earning some minor money.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

A very tough race to be confident in finding the winner. Both (7) MASTERFUL and (6) EMERALD FLAME are hat-trick seeking after some nice wins but it is easy to shoot holes in the value of those victories. Masterful won both his two on the Polytrack and carries a penalty. Emerald Flame took a long time to win his maiden race and followed up at a huge price in Gauteng. Trainer Alan Greeff has two interesting runners. One would have been forgiven in thinking that (1) ROCK GARDEN might be looking for a longer distance but instead his very shrewd trainer has dropped him in distance. (2) THE BLACK MANX has some ability and is not out of it. He must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) CATCH THE CAT won a nice race last time out but will be giving weight away to most of her rivals. Still, she has ability and could win this. (11) PRINCESS OF WINTER and (14) PRINCESS SANTO are both coming off nice efforts. It would not be surprising to see either of them win this. Give them the respect they deserve. (2) WHAT A BLIZZARD has tended not to finish off her races recently but certainly has a winning chance in this line-up. (3) PARIS OPERA looks course-and-distance suited and could be right there at the finish. Stable mate (12) QUICK COUNT is coming off a solid Polytrack maiden win and is improving.