In Brief: S'pore paddlers face Malaysia in crunch tie

S'pore paddlers face Malaysia in crunch tie

Singapore's women paddlers face a must-win match against Causeway rivals Malaysia today if they hope to qualify for the last eight of the table tennis team event.

Feng Tianwei and Co, seeded sixth, are third in Group D after a 3-1 loss to fourth seeds and group leaders Hong Kong at the Jakarta International Expo yesterday. They had beaten Nepal 3-0 earlier in the day.

Singapore will play Vietnam this morning before taking on second-placed Malaysia, who had played one match more, in the afternoon. Only the top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals

Singapore golfers miss out on medals

A one-over back nine dashed Singapore golfer Gregory Foo's hopes of winning an individual medal in the Asian Games men's singles competition yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who at one point was one shot off the bronze-medal position, settled for an even-par 72 in the final round at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta. He finished tied eighth with a four-under 284 total, seven shots behind gold medallist Keita Nakajima of Japan (71).

The other three Singaporeans were Abdul Hadi (tied 20th), Joshua Shou (44th) and Low Wee Jin (tied 46th). Singapore finished ninth out of 20 countries in the team event.

Chelimo beats heat to claim marathon gold

World champion Rose Chelimo made light of brutal conditions yesterday to scoop the Games gold for Bahrain with a runaway win in the women's marathon.

The Kenyan-born athlete crossed the line in 2hr 34min 51sec, ahead of Japan's Keiko Nogami (2:36:27), while North Korean Kim Hye Song (2:37:20) took the bronze.

Despite the win, Chelimo admitted that Jakarta's heat and poor air quality had caused her problems.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese Taipei's Wen retains karate crown

Karateka Wen Tzu-yun of Chinese Taipei retained her Games gold medal in the women's 55kg category yesterday.

Iranian Taravat Khaksar won the silver, while Indonesia's Cokorda Istri Agung Sanistyarani took home the bronze.

REUTERS

Noguchi pips Koreans to sport climbing title

Akiyo Noguchi claimed Japan's first gold medal in sport climbing at the Games with an assured performance in the women's combined event yesterday.

She scored 12 points in the event, which has three disciplines and will make its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reported the Asian Games website.

South Korea's Sa Sol also earned 12 points, but finished behind Noguchi, who had the better results in two disciplines. Another Korean, Kim Ja-in, took home the bronze.

Singh wins shot put in Games mark

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor broke the Games record with a 20.75m throw to lift the Games' shot put gold.

Yang Liu of China recorded a throw of 19.52m to land the silver medal, reported the Asian Games website.

Kazakhstan's Ivan Ivanov finished third after throwing 19.40m.